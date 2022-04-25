Iranian delegation to visit Iraq on security issues

Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hossein stressed on Monday that the issues and problems between the Islamic Republic of Iran, Turkey, and Iraq on security issues should be resolved through dialogue.

Iraqi top diplomat told the Al-Jazeera that an Iranian delegation is scheduled to travel to Iraq after Eid al-Fitr (end of Ramadan) to discuss various issues, especially security issues.

He also spoke about the military operation of Turkey in northern Iraq, claiming that the presence of American forces in Iraq is based on an agreement to help the Iraqi forces.

The Iraqi foreign minister also described the attack on US forces in Iraq as an attack on the Iraqi government and national interests.

This is while the Iraqi parliament approved the expulsion of American troops from the country in response to the US assassination of Iranian top commander Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani and Abu-Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy head of Iraq's Hashd al-Shaabi at Baghdad airport.

The resolution was passed in 2020 but it has not been fully implemented due to sabotage by some Iraqi politicians and US sabotages.

