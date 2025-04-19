Iranian negotiators are given ‘full discretion’ in talks

Shamkhani said in post on X on Saturday and ahead of talks between Iranian and American negotiators in Rome that the Iranian negotiators have been dispatched to the Italian capital with full discretion to pursue a “comprehensive” deal based on nine principles.

The nine principles, he said, are “seriousness, assurance, balance, the removal of sanctions, the rejection of the Libya/Emirates model, avoidance of threats, speed, the containment of nuisances (such as Israel), and the facilitation of investment.”

“Iran is there for a balanced agreement, not to surrender,” he added.

The indirect negotiations in Rome are co-chaired by Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi and Steve Witkoff, the U.S. president’s special envoy to the Middle East. Oman’s Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi.

A preliminary round was held on April 12 in Oman’s capital, Muscat.

The talks are aimed at reaching an agreement over Iran’s nuclear program and the removal of sanctions on the Islamic Republic. They came after U.S. President Donald Trump wrote to Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, requesting that negotiations be opened into a deal between Tehran and Washington. Trump unilaterally withdrew the U.S. from a previous agreement with Iran in 2018. Ayatollah Khamenei authorized indirect negotiations.

