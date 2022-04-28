  1. Politics
Thousands of Palestinians pray at al-Aqsa Mosque on Thursday

TEHRAN, Apr. 28 (MNA) – Palestinians have turned out en masse for prayers at al-Aqsa Mosque as a portrayal of national solidarity against the occupying Israeli regime, as freedom seekers worldwide prepare to mark the International Quds Day.

At least 250,000 Palestinian worshipers congregated at the mosque in the Old City of occupied al-Quds to perform prayers on Wednesday night, defying Israeli threats against such gatherings, Palestinian sources reported, according to Press TV.

The large turnout came ahead of International Quds Day, which falls on last Friday of holy month of Ramadan, whereby people rally across the world in support of the Palestinian cause of liberation from Israeli aggression and occupation. The occasion has been designated by Imam Khomeini, the late founder of the Islamic Republic in Iran.

Following the great assembly, Twitter users widely shared videos and photos of the prayers on their accounts.

