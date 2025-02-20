Tehran to host 3rd Exhibition of Eurasia Expo 2025

In addition to Iranian companies, companies from five countries, Russia, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Belarus, are also participating in this prestigious exhibition.

Head of the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPOI) Mohammad Ali Dehghan Dehnavi pointed to the significance of organizing the international exhibition of Eurasia, saying that Eurasian member states, especially Russia, have highly welcomed the exhibition.

Attracting businessmen and trade delegations from the Eurasian Economic Union’s countries has been cited as the main goal of organizing the Eurasian Exhibition, he said, adding, “From the political point of view, Iran has good relations with the member countries of the Eurasian Economic Union. From an economic perspective, in addition to signing a free trade agreement (FTA) with these countries, Iran's observer membership in the union was accepted."

Referring to the active presence of Iranian companies in the Eurasia Exhibition, he stated that capabilities and potentials of Iranian manufacturers and producers will be showcased at this event.

Holding the International Trade Exhibition with Eurasia at the threshold of implementation of the free trade agreement between Islamic Republic of Iran and member states of this union will provide a suitable platform for recognizing the capacities of participating countries and increasing the level of trade exchanges between Iran and the five member countries of this union, Iran’s Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali added.

The exhibition will run through February 24, 2025.

The Eurasian Economic Union is an international organization for the integration of the regional economy, which has international legal validity. This union was established in 2015 with five countries including Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Armenia, and Belarus.

