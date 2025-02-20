IRGC kicks off major Eghtedar drill in eastern Iran

The drill, codenamed Eqtedar-e Payambar-e-A’azam (The Authority of the Great Prophet) 19, kicked off at the permanent prayers ground of the provincial capital city of Birjand on Thursday.

Various divisions and units of the IRGC, particularly from Beit ul-Moqaddas and al-Kawthar battalions have participated in the war game, according to Press TV.

Brigadier General Ebrahim Jabbari, a senior advisor to the chief commander of the IRGC, General Mohammad Reza Mahdavi, who commands the Ansar al-Reza Corps which is based in the South Khorasan Province, as well as a number of provincial security and administrative figures attended the opening ceremony.

“Given the primary task of the Basij volunteer force, mobilization of all facilities, coordination, and delegation of duties among the participating divisions of the maneuver are underway.

“Various units with numerous facilities and equipment are present at the drill. We were unable to bring in all hardware due to space limitations. What matters a lot is the coordination, empathy, and synergy, which are prevalent in the province,” Mahdavi noted.

Iranian military forces hold routine exercises according to a detailed schedule in various parts of the country in order to test their weaponry and equipment and evaluate their combat preparedness.

The country’s officials have repeatedly underscored that the country will not hesitate to strengthen its military capabilities, including its missile power, which are entirely meant for defense, and that Iran’s defense capabilities will never be subject to negotiations.

MNA