Iran victorious over Uzbekistan in 2025 AFC U20 Asian Cup

Iran, in winning all three group matches, will meet the runners-up of Group D in the quarter-finals while defending champions Uzbekistan will play the top team.

With both teams having already qualified prior to their clash, Uzbekistan started without striker Muhammadali Urinboev while Iran kept Esteghlal midfielder Abolfazl Zamani, who scored a brace in their 6-0 win over Yemen, on the bench.

Yousef Mazraeh was on target for Iran in the 52nd minute and Esmaeil Gholizadeh made it 2-0 from the penalty spot in the 64th minute.

Urinboev made his appearance in the 69th minute, and made his presence felt 10 minutes later when half-volleyed the ball from the center of the box past a diving Arsha Shakouri to pull one back for Uzbekistan.

