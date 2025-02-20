Tehran's first batch of electric vehicles unveiled

The batch includes 189 electric buses and 1,752 electric taxis, which were unveiled during the ceremony held by the Tehran Municipality at Milad Tower.

Also during the ceremony, the trial operation of the Autonomous Rail Rapid Transit (ART) Line 1 between a western and eastern neighborhood of Tehran was carried out, using two rubber-tyred trams. A contract for constructing Lines 8 and 9 of the Tehran subway were due to be signed as well.

President Pezeshkian visited the displayed electric vehicles at Milad Tower and expressed gratitude to the Tehran Municipality as well as the Ministry of Industry, Mine, and Trade, noting that consultations have been made to facilitate domestic production.

He emphasized the need to promote personal use of electric vehicles, highlighting the importance of leveraging the knowledge and capabilities of talented individuals in this field.

MA/President.ir