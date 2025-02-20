Russian FSB thwarts Ukrainian terrorist attack in Saratov

"The FSB officers have intercepted a terrorist attack plotted by the Ukrainian special services against one of the officials of the Saratov Region administration with the participation of a Russian citizen born in 1976, who was recruited in Ukraine in 2024," the press office said. According to the FSB, "the saboteur underwent special training in Kiev and was deployed to Russia to carry out terrorist attacks."

"Acting on the instructions of his handler, the Russian citizen seized an explosive device with explosive elements from a pre-equipped cache, with which he was going to blow up the official car of a state official. During the arrest, the attacker put up armed resistance and was neutralized by return fire," the FSB pointed out, adding that no security officers or civilians were injured.

According to the press office, while planning the crime, the Ukrainian agent monitored the travel routes of the regional government representative, as well as collected intelligence information about the military airfield in Engels and recorded the results of enemy drone strikes on local facilities of the fuel and energy complex.

An explosive device and a Makarov pistol were seized at the scene. Explosives and surveillance equipment used in the preparation of the terrorist attack were found at the agent's residence.

A criminal case has been opened by the FSB investigators working in the Saratov Region. Necessary measures and investigative actions are being carried out.

MNA/