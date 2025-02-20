AEOI reacts to IAEA chief's remarks about JCPOA

The statement of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran is as follows,

Iran requests the director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), as the highest-ranking official of an important international organization, to always speak and act impartially, professionally, and free from political bias.

Unfortunately, some of IAEA chief’s statements and positions, especially his recent ones, lack such characteristics and have raised concerns that this important international organization will also tarnish its reputation by distancing itself from the path of impartiality and professionalism.

In a situation where the United States and some Western countries are seeking to misuse the IAEA for their unfair pressure against Iran, these political and unprofessional statements could become a pretext for their illegitimate interests.

IAEA Chief Grossi’s recent statements at his press conference in Japan are an example of unprofessional behavior and speech.

In his statements, he demanded Iran to prove that it is not seeking nuclear weapons although Iranian officials have repeatedly reiterated that Iran is no seeking to build nuclear weapon, rather, for peaceful purposes.

Rafael Grossi knows better than anyone that about a quarter of all IAEA inspections are dedicated to Iran's nuclear facilities which represent less than three percent of the world's nuclear facilities.

Iran has repeatedly emphasized that its nuclear program is entirely peaceful.

Earlier on this day, IAEA Chief Rafael Grossi, at a press conference in Tokyo, capital of Japan, said that Iran's nuclear deal, aka known as Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) is an empty shell. I don't think anybody thinks that the JCPOA can play a role at the moment. I think it used to be an agreement that was in operation for some time, but now, irrespective of what you may think about its merits or lack of thereof, it is obvious that technologically speaking, it has been completely superseded. It is no longer fit for purpose," he said at a press conference in Tokyo.

