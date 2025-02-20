Arab leaders set to meet to counter Trump’s Gaza plan

Leaders from the Arab states of the Persian Gulf region as well as Egypt and Jordan will meet upon a request by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman within the framework of “close brotherly relations” to discuss a response to Trump’s plan, according to Saudi state news agency SPA.

The agency cited a Saudi security source as saying that the talks would focus on an Egyptian proposal on the issue.

In a February 11 meeting with Trump in Washington, Jordan’s King Abdullah II said Egypt would present a plan regarding the matter.

Trump has recently said that the US should “take ownership” of the Gaza Strip and displace its more than 2 million Palestinian inhabitants. He has suggested that neighboring Jordan and Egypt should take the displaced Palestinians in.

His scheme has triggered widespread outrage throughout the Muslim world and globally.

MNA/