"Neighbors are our priority": FM Araghchi

"Always a pleasure to host our Qatari brothers Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani," Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi wrote following the hosting of the high-ranking Qatari delegation in Tehran.

"Fruitful exchanges on bilateral relations and regional issues. Our neighbors are our priority," the Iranian top diplomat added.

Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani arrived in the Iranian capital as part of official visit on Wednesday.

Sheikh Tamim’s Iran visit aimed at enhancing bilateral relations between Tehran, Doha in numerous fields, said a report by a local Iranian media.

An official reception was held for the Emir of Qatar by President Masoud Pezeshkian at the presidential compound on Wednesday.

During this visit, the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim held a joint news conference with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. He also met and held talks with Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

In the meeting, Leader of the Islamic Revolution told Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani that expansion of ties with neighboring states is Iran's definitive policy.

