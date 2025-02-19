IRGC unveils advanced military equipment in war game

The unveiling ceremony, held on Wednesday, was attended by Major General Mohammad Baqeri, the Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, and marked the delivery of advanced weaponry to the IRGC Ground Forces.

General Ali Kouhestani, the IRGC deputy commander for logistics, said that a substantial number of newly developed systems have been integrated into the force.

These include the BM450 medium-range ballistic missile, which has a range of 200 kilometers, the Fath-360 missile, and the Fajr-5 guided missile, known for its advanced targeting capabilities.

Among the other notable additions were 122 mm guided smart rockets, 122 mm rockets capable of laying mines, and the upgraded Majid short-range air defense missile system. The IRGC also introduced enhanced versions of the Mohajer-6 and Mohajer-10 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

A highlight of the ceremony was the official delivery of the “Golaleh” destroyer drone, which boasts an impressive operational range of approximately 450 kilometers.

The second phase of the Payambar-e-A’azam 19 exercise aims to test new combat tactics and strategies using the recently delivered equipment. IRGC units will carry out various offensive and defensive operations, including electronic warfare, large armored attacks, and coordinated missile, drone, and artillery strikes in the coming days.

The war games act as both a training exercise and a way to assess how well these systems work in real-world scenarios.

MNA