China builds world’s most powerful spy camera

The powerful system could redefine global surveillance capabilities, potentially enabling Beijing to observe foreign military satellites in unprecedented detail or even identify human faces from low-Earth orbit, MSN reported.

A team from the Chinese Academy of Sciences’ Aerospace Information Research Institute has demonstrated millimeter-level resolution from distances exceeding 100 km (62 miles). This milestone, once thought unattainable, was detailed in the new study.

The team conducted a test across Qinghai Lake, an alpine water body in China’s northwest. Using an advanced synthetic aperture lidar system—a laser-based imaging technology with a broad field of vision—the researchers achieved exceptional clarity in their imaging, as reported by the South China Morning Post.

MA/PR