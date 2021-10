According to the statistics, about 63,000 tons of fresh pistachio, valued at $426.127 million, were exported from Iran to overseas from March 21 to Sept. 21, showing an 8,000 tons of growth as compared to the same period of last year, Darab Hassani stated on Thursday.

He put the pistachio exported from Iran to other countries in the first six months of the previous Iranian calendar year in 1399 (from March 21 to Set. 21, 2020) at about 55,000 tons, valued at $392.929.

MA/5332945