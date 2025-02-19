Gen. Bagheri issues stark warning against any attack on Iran

Major General Mohammad Bagheri, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran issued a stark warning to all those Western countries and the Zionist regime of Israeli against any move to threaten Iran's security.

"If Iran's security is threatened, the security of the entire Southwest Asian region, the creators of insecurity and their regional allies will be threatened," General Bagheri stressed while speaking to reporters on Wednesday afternoon.

"In the case of any mistake by the enemy, the security of the Zionist regime and those who participated in its equipment and operational planning will be put in danger," the asserted.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran's air defense is at the apex of its preparedness. The minor damage it sustained has been fully repaired," continued the Iranian general in reference to the Israeli regime's aggression on Iran's air defense last October.

"Missile production is also underway without interruption at very high quantity and quality," he also highlighted.

MNA