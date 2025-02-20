Foreign states must not meddle in regional issues: Ghalibaf

Addressing the Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Azerbaijan Sahiba Gafarova in Baku, Ghalibaf stated that Iran does not accept any interference by foreign forces in the regional issues and the regional issues must be resolved by the regional countries themselves.

Iran's definitive policy is to develop all-out relations with all neighboring countries, he underlined.

He went on to say that the trilateral relations between Iran, Republic of Azerbaijan, and Russia are effective in the economic and energy fields, adding that International North-South Transport Corridor to Europe and the Far East can develop cooperation between the two countries, and this is a potential for all three countries.

Islamic Republic of Iran is determined to expand relations between the two countries in all fields, especially rail and road transportation and energy transit, so that both countries should accelerate the implementation of rail and road projects, Ghalibaf emphasized.

Iran does not accept any interference by foreign forces in the region, and regional issues must be resolved between countries of the region, he said, adding that the regional issues can be advanced at the level of 3+3 meetings that contribute to regional peace and stability.

Azeri parliament speaker, for her part, said that policy of the Republic of Azerbaijan is that regional issues should be resolved by countries of the region, and it (Azerbaijan) supports the policy of 3+3 talks, and interference of extra-regional countries into the region leads to the spread of tension and conflict.

In developing economic and humanitarian issues, Iran and Republic of Azerbaijan should not allow third countries to undermine this amicable relations between the two countries, Gafarova added.

Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf left Tehran for Baku on Tuesday to attend the 15th edition of Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA) Plenary.

MA/6384899