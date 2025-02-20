NIORDC announces five mega technology projects

Mehdi Dej-Hosseini stated that these projects aim to complete the value chain of products, improve refining processes, address operational bottlenecks, drive digital transformation, and manage physical assets. Each megaproject includes over 20 sub-projects.

Dej-Hosseini explained that in recent months, a technology and innovation committee was formed at NIORDC, chaired by the CEO and including senior executives, as well as academic and industrial experts. The committee identified five mega projects to address key challenges and advance technology in the refining sector.

The projects focus on completing the value chain of products, enhancing refining processes, resolving operational constraints, implementing digital transformation, and managing physical assets, including preventive maintenance, resilience building, and clean fuels.

Each megaproject is divided into sub-projects, which are prioritized based on input from refineries and subsidiary companies. Priority projects approved by the technology and innovation committee move to the contract signing and execution phase.

Dej-Hosseini highlighted NIORDC’s 20-year history of research and technology development, emphasizing efforts to meet industry needs through domestic expertise and national scientific capacity.

One notable achievement is the development of catalysts for the residue desulfurization (RCD) unit, which has reached commercialization and is now operational at the Shazand refinery.

Another key project involves the technical know-how for converting fuel oil to needle coke and sponge coke, developed by the Research Institute of Petroleum Industry.

Despite sanctions and limited access to foreign expertise, the Shazand and Bandar Abbas refineries successfully advanced this technology.

The Bandar Abbas refinery is currently building process units for mazutl quality improvement (sponge coke), while the Shazand refinery’s needle coke unit is set to begin operations after obtaining environmental permits.

