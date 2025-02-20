APA opposes Trump's alleged Gaza displacement plan

On the sidelines of the 15th Asian Parliamentary Assembly, which was held over two days in Baku, capital of Republic of Azerbaijan, the Standing Committee on Economy and Sustainable Development voiced its strong opposition to the alleged plan of US President Donald Trump on the future of Gaza.

Accordingly, the parliamentary delegations expressed their opinions on the Palestine resolution and opposition to Trump's alleged plan, and finally, resolutions of the committee were approved by a majority vote.

