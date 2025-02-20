  1. Politics
APA opposes Trump's alleged Gaza displacement plan

APA opposes Trump's alleged Gaza displacement plan

TEHRAN, Feb. 20 (MNA) – The Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA)’s Standing Committees on Political Affairs opposed US President Donald Trump’s alleged plan regarding Gaza Displacement Plan.

On the sidelines of the 15th Asian Parliamentary Assembly, which was held over two days in Baku, capital of Republic of Azerbaijan, the Standing Committee on Economy and Sustainable Development voiced its strong opposition to the alleged plan of US President Donald Trump on the future of Gaza.

Accordingly, the parliamentary delegations expressed their opinions on the Palestine resolution and opposition to Trump's alleged plan, and finally, resolutions of the committee were approved by a majority vote.

