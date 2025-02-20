Putin links release of Russian citizen to Hamas' goodwill

The release of Russian national Alexander Trufanov from captivity in Gaza was made possible by Moscow's consistent policy in the Middle East and the goodwill of Hamas, President Vladimir Putin stated during a meeting with Russia’s Chief Rabbi Berl Lazar and Alexander Boroda, the head of the Federation of Jewish Communities, TASS reports.

"This was achieved, among other factors, due to Russia's steadfast approach to Middle East settlement, which inspires confidence among many partners in the region, as well as the goodwill demonstrated by Hamas," he added.

Putin asked Lazar and Boroda to convey his best wishes to Trufanov and his loved ones. "I know that it was an ordeal, but both he and his family have endured this difficult period. Thank God he is now back home with his loved ones," Putin remarked.

The Chief Rabbi of Russia responded by expressing the gratitude of Trufanov's family. "It is impossible to adequately express our gratitude to you. Trufanov's mother and he himself have asked us to convey a heartfelt thank you. Throughout this ordeal, we knew that you personally cared and thought about him. Even the president of Israel sent you a letter specifically thanking you for your involvement. He who saves the life of one person saves the entire world," Lazar noted.

MNA/