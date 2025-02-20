'We should not fear threat of military action, sanctions"

Speaking at an event west of the capital Tehran on Thursday afternoon, Pezeshkian said, “The only way to success is to have the willpower and follow the path of practical action.”

“We should not be afraid of sanctions and threats. Let's assume Iran is the only country in the world and there are no other countries. Can't we stand on our own two feet?

"We must do something to make it work. If the world threatens us, we should not be terrified and should rather become more resilient,” he said.

Pezeshkian said the way to deal with problems is to use the capacity of the country's elite, teachers, and producers.

“If we value those who strive for the progress of the country, we can robustly build Iran,” he added.

Pezeshkian said no power will be able to threaten Iran in case there is a change in the thoughts and visions of the Iranian children and youth.

“Technology and science are in the minds of our youths. If they (the enemies) destroy a factory today, the next generation will rebuild it. This is the belief that must be created in society,” the Iranian president stated.

He also said the spirit of work and efforts should be fortified among managers.

“Those who are in charge should take action to resolve people's problems rather than to look for excuses. If anytime there is a major task ahead some people assert it can't be tackled, then no progress could ever be achieved."

MNA/Press TV