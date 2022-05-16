  1. Economy
May 16, 2022, 8:09 PM

Iran ready to invest in Afghanistan agriculture sector

TEHRAN, May 16 (MNA) – An Iranian official has told the officials of the Taliban ministry of agriculture that Tehran is ready to help Afghanistan's agriculture sector and also purchase Afghan crops.

Bahador Aminian, Iran's ambassador to Kabul, met with Maulvi Sadar Azam, the Taliban government's deputy Minister of Agriculture and Livestock.

During the meeting, Aminian stressed the need for bilateral cooperation and cooperation in the field of agriculture to reduce the pressure of sanctions.

The Iranian deputy minister of Cooperatives, Labour and Social Welfare, who was also attending the meeting,"In the agricultural, livestock and horticultural sectors, we are ready to cooperate with Afghan farmers and we also want to purchase their products in the future." 

He added, "Iran is ready to cooperate with Afghan farmers in the field of machinery, supplying seeds and fertilizers."

Iran imports $ 8 billion worth of agricultural products and crops annually.

Kamal Iranidoost
