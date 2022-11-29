  1. Economy
Nov 29, 2022, 8:00 PM

Iran pistachio exports to EU top €95 m in Jan-Sep: Eurostat

Iran pistachio exports to EU top €95 m in Jan-Sep: Eurostat

TEHRAN, Nov. 29 (MNA) – Figures by European Union’s statistical office (Eurostat) has said that Iran’s exports of pistachio to the EU topped 95 million euros in the first nine months of 2022.

Germany, Spain, and Italy had accounted for a bulk of pistachio purchases from Iran in the three quarters to September, the source added.

Eurostat figures suggested that Iranian pistachio exports to EU states had decreased by 39% in value compared to January-September 2021.

Shelled pistachio shipments accounted for 58 million euros of Iranian pistachio exports to the EU in the three quarters leading to September, down 6% year on year, showed the figures.

According to the report, Iran’s exports of unshelled pistachio had dropped by 59% from January-September 2021 to a total of 37 million euros.

According to the report, after the United States, Iran was the second exporter of pistachios to Europe in the period between January to September 2022.

AMK/IRN84956236

News Code 194232

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News