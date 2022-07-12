Iran exports over €64mn pistachio to Europe in 4 months

Iran’s export of pistachio to the European market registered a 15 percent decline from January to April 2022 as compared to the same period of last year.

According to the statistics, Iran exported over €75.597 million worth of pistachio to Europe from Jan. to Apr. 2021, showing growth as compared to the same period of current year in value.

Iran’s export value of pistachio with shell in the first four months of the current year hit €27.456 million, recording a 43 percent decline as compared to the same period of last year.

But Iran’s pistachio nut export value to Europe hit €36.772 million from Jan. to Apr. 2022, showing a 36 percent growth as compared to the same period of last year.

Accordingly, Germany, Spain and Italy were the main importers of Iranian pistachio in this period.

