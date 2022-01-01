Iran exports $3.3 b worth of crops in 8 months

Mohammad Ghorbani, Iran's Deputy Agriculture Minister stated on Saturday that during the first 8 months of the year 1400 in Iranian calendar (March 22, Nov 21, 2021), Iran exported $3.345 b worth of crops and agricultural products.

The Iranian economic official said that during that period, 776,000 tons of watermelon, 553,000 tons of fresh or chilled tomatoes, 470,000 tons of fresh or chilled potatoes, 456,000 tons of fresh apples and 249,000 tons of onions, shallots and garlic have been exported.

Ghorbani also noted that pistachio valued at $654 m, fresh or chilled tomatoes valued at $259 m, watermelon valued at $181 m and tomato with the value of $150 m and fresh apple valued at $131 m are at the top of exported crops.

