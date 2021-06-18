  1. Economy
Iran’s dried nuts exports hit 36% growth in current year

TEHRAN, Jun. 18 (MNA) –Director General of Coordinating Office of Export Promotion of Agricultural Processing Industries of Trade Promotion Organization of Iran said that export of dried nuts in first two months of current year registered 36% growth.

Iran’s export of dried nuts in the first two months of the current year (from March 21 to May 21) recorded a 36 and 25 percent hike in terms of value and weight respectively, Bazari added.

According to the statistics, 96,000 tons of dried nuts, valued at $122 million, were exported from the country from March 21 to May 21, he added.

He put the exports volume of pistachio in this period at 18,000 tons, valued at $122 million, accounting for 57 percent of Iran’s total dried nuts exports share.

He went on to say that Iran’s export of pistachio in this period showed a 43 and 50 percent growth in terms of value and volume respectively.

China, United Arab Emirates, India, Turkey, Iraq, Pakistan, Russia, Kazakhstan, Vietnam and Afghanistan named Iran’s major exports target market for dried nuts in this period, Bazari added.

