Role of African states' envoys in boosting tie very effective

Speaking at a meeting with the heads of missions of African countries in Iran, he referred to the cruel US and Western countries’ sanctions imposed against Iranian people and government and noted that the reality of Iranian society is completely different from what the West proposes, and today, Western civilization, with the slogan of freedom, does not recognize any vital rights for the developing countries, and they dominate international organizations through influence and threats.

Iran’s vice president also referred to the peaceful nuclear activities of the Islamic Republic of Iran and emphasized that the strategy of Iran on the nuclear issue is that all countries in the world must enjoy the advanced technologies with the aim of bringing about welfare, peace, and improvement of people's living standards.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Aref pointed to the achievements of the Islamic Republic of Iran in nuclear energy in the fields of health, technology, and agriculture, and said that his country wants nuclear energy for all countries in the world to use for peaceful purposes.

Home to 54 countries and a population of 1.4 billion, the African continent benefits from young and talented manpower and is rich in natural resources, and the lucrative target markets, Aref added.

