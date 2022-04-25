Quds, Al-Aqsa Mosque red line for Islamic Ummah

The member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) today, Monday, held an extraordinary meeting in Jeddah and at the end of the meeting, the member states called for coordinating efforts to defend Quds and its holy sites against the crimes committed by the Israeli occupiers.

The OIC member states emphasized that Holy Quds and Al-Aqsa Mosque are a red line for the Islamic Ummah and without liberating it from the occupation of the Zionist Israeli regime, security and stability in the region will not be achieved.

The aggression of the Israeli occupiers against the Palestinian people, especially in the city of ًQuds , and the illegal actions of the Zionist regime in the city with the aim of taking full control over it and trying to change the historical and legal situation in Quds and the Al-Aqsa Mosque were condemned.

In the statement, the OIC member states said that the Zionist regime of Israeli must be held to account for any consequences of the aggression and illegal actions of the occupiers in Quds including the attempt to divide Al-Aqsa Mosque, and demanded an immediate end to the dangerous and illegitimate actions.

Meanwhile, in the opening ceremony of today's session, Secretary-General of the OIC Hissein Brahim Taha, reaffirmed the OIC’s total commitment and support for the right of the Palestinian people to sovereignty over their occupied land.

He also underlined the religious and spiritual centrality of the city and the eternal connection of Muslims across the world to the blessed al-Aqsa Mosque.

This was contained in his statement at the opening session of the open-ended extraordinary meeting of the OIC Executive Committee at the level of Permanent Representatives to discuss the ongoing Israeli aggression against the blessed al-Aqsa Mosque, according to the Palestinian WAFA news agency.

Held at the OIC General Secretariat today 25 April 2022 at the request of the Republic of Indonesia, the meeting was presided over by Saudi Arabia, chair of the 14th Islamic Summit.

KI/84731376