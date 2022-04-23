Friday clashes with Zionists in WB injure 45 Palestinians

"Forty-five Palestinians were wounded in clashes with Israeli forces in Beit Dajan village in the West Bank city of Nablus," the Palestinian Red Crescent said in a statement on Friday.

The aggression of Zionist militants and settlers against Palestinians in Al-Aqsa Mosque has intensified during the holy month of Ramadan and in recent days, Al-Aqsa Mosque has been the scene of an attack by the Zionist military forces.

Dozens were injured in Al-Quds on Friday after Zionist regime soldiers used tear gas during clashes with Palestinian worshipers at Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Some sources reported Friday that two rockets were fired from the northern Gaza Strip into the occupied territories.

According to the sources, the Iron Dome system has operated in the Zionist settlements near the Gaza Strip following the firing of these two missiles.

