Thousands of Palestinians in Al-Aqsa Mosque (+VIDEO)

After performing Friday prayers, tens of thousands of Palestinians convened in front of Al-Aqsa Mosque in the occupied lands and territories and chanted slogans against the occupying regime of Israel for their brutal attack against the oppressed Palestinians.

According to statistics of Palestine Islamic Endowment Office, about 150,000 Palestinians from different parts of the occupied lands including the West Bank reached themselves Al-Aqsa Mosque to show their hatred towards atrocities of Zionist regime military forces against Palestinians during the fasting month of Ramadan, Palestine Today reported.

In the meantime, Zionists embarked on throwing tear gas using drones to disperse Palestinians.

The aggression of Zionist militants and settlers against Palestinians in Al-Aqsa Mosque has intensified during the holy month of Ramadan and in recent days, Al-Aqsa Mosque has been the scene of an attack by the Zionist military forces.

The Zionist army's attack on Al-Aqsa Mosque has provoked many Arab countries’ reaction and condemnations from Islamic countries and regional institutions. Palestinian resistance groups have also stated that Tel Aviv will be responsible for the future dire situation in the occupied lands.

MA/FNA14010202000462