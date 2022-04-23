Iran envoy urges UN to stop Israeli agression in Palestine

The meeting of the Permanent Representatives Committee of OIC Member States was held in the presence of António Guterres Secretary-General of the United Nations on Friday.

In the session, some important issues related to the Islamic world, including recent developments in the Occupied Palestinian Territories, as well as the growing phenomenon of Islamophobia in some European countries, were discussed.

Addressing the meeting, Iran’s Permanent Ambassador to the United Nations Majid Takht-Ravanchi called on United Nations to take immediate action to stop the aggression of the Zionist regime in Al-Aqsa Mosque.

In this regard, the ambassadors and representatives of other Islamic countries also stressed the importance of the role of the United Nations in the Palestinian issue and the end of the occupation of the Zionist regime.

At the meeting, the representative of Afghanistan also called on Islamic countries to express their condemnation over recent terrorist attacks in Afghanistan.

António Guterres congratulated all Muslims around the world on the holy month of Ramadan, saying that the issue of Palestine and Islamophobia are important international issues.

