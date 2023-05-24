  1. Politics
OIC to hold extraordinary meeting on Israel crimes in Al-Quds

TEHRAN, May 24 (MNA) – The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) will hold at its headquarters in Jeddah on Wednesday.

The session will be held at the invitation of the State of Palestine and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the Extraordinary meeting of the open-ended Executive Committee at the level of the Permanent Representatives to “discuss the continuous Israeli regime's attacks on the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque”.

It is expected that the OIC Secretary-General, Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, will address the meeting to inform the participants of the dangerous developments that the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque and the city of Al-Quds Al-Sharif are exposed to, in addition to the continued Israeli regime's attacks on the occupied Palestinian territory.

