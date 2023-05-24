OIC to hold extraordinary meeting on Israel crimes in Al-Quds

The session will be held at the invitation of the State of Palestine and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the Extraordinary meeting of the open-ended Executive Committee at the level of the Permanent Representatives to “discuss the continuous Israeli regime's attacks on the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque”.

It is expected that the OIC Secretary-General, Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, will address the meeting to inform the participants of the dangerous developments that the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque and the city of Al-Quds Al-Sharif are exposed to, in addition to the continued Israeli regime's attacks on the occupied Palestinian territory.

MNA/PR