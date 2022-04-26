Palestine still alive despite betrayal of some Arab rulers

Following s the full text of the statement:

The Islamic Consultative Assembly’s Permanent Secretariat of the International Conference in Support of the Palestinian Intifada, while commemorating the anniversary of naming the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan as the International Quds Day by the founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the late Imam Khomeini (may his grave be sanctified), invites all heroic and always-on-the-scene people of the Islamic Iran; representatives of world parliaments, NGOs and freedom-seekers around the world to take part in this massive march purposefully and rightfully.

That today, on the eve of the forty-fifth International Al-Quds Day march, Palestinian youth carried out operations in the 1948 Occupied Territories and the West Bank, which shows the presence and hope of all members of the Palestinian people in the struggle for the liberation of the Occupied Territories proving that Palestine is still alive despite the betrayal of some Arab rulers and that the powerful Palestinian nation believes in a culture of martyrdom and resistance standing and fighting until the realization of their legitimate rights and ideals; we become aware of the depth of thought and strategy of the late Imam.

We thank God that the stability and resistance of the Palestinian people has enabled them to challenge and ground the power of the United States and Europe as the main supporters of the Zionist regime and compromising governments that naively think that by normalizing relations and satisfying the Zionists can strengthen the weak foundations of their unpopular governments. Today, it is this power and strength of the Resistance that determines the fate of developments in the region and its growth from the intifada of rock to the stage of intifada of missiles and stealth drones and has stolen sound sleep from the eyes of the Zionists.

Undoubtedly, the consolidation and institutionalization of the power of Resistance has weakened the shaky spider house of the Zionists more than ever and the decline and collapse of the occupying racist and child-killing regime of Tel Aviv is very close, as the Supreme Leader Imam Khamenei (long may he live) said, and the process of successive defeats of the inauspicious American-Zionist coalition in Syria, Iraq, Yemen, Lebanon, and Afghanistan promise the decisive victory of the nations of the region and the establishment of stability and lasting security and independence as well as the provision of collective security.

The Islamic Consultative Assembly’s Permanent Secretariat of the International Conference in Support of the Palestinian Intifada, while supporting the unity and solidarity of Muslim nations, once again calls on the World Islamic Parliaments and non-governmental organizations to condemn the aggression and crimes of the occupying regime in Quds and to prevent the institutionalization of coercion and oppression in the international arena and support the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people.

MA/