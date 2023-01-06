Zionists to face consequences of desecrating al-Aqsa Mosque

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian held a telephone conversation with Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Hissein Brahim Taha on Thursday.

The two sides discussed the latest developments in the region and the Muslim world, including the recent storming of the al-Aqsa Mosque by the Zionist regime's security minister, the recent insulting move by a notorious French magazine, and the situation of women in Afghanistan.

Amir-Abdollahian stressed that the consequences of storming Al-Aqsa Mosque will be grave for the fake regime of Israel.

The Iranian diplomat also proposed creating an effective legal and international mechanism to stop offensive acts against sacred religious sites.

He also appreciated the stance of the Secretary General of the OIC in condemning the recent Zionist desecration of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the sacrilegious move by a notorious French magazine.

Referring to the responsibility of the French government in this regard, the top Iranian diplomat underlined that the trace of the Zionists can be seen in the move by the notorious French magazine.

Hissein Brahim Taha, for his part, condemned the recent Zionist desecration of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, expressing worry about the Zionist regime's minister's move in storming the al-Aqsa Mosque.

Terming such provocative actions by the Zionists as disturbing peace and stability in the region, the OIC SG emphasized that he is discussing various bodies to pressure the Zionist regime to stop such moves.

He further condemned the insulting action by the French Magazine Charlie Hebdo and added, "We are investigating the issue to take proportionate action to respond to it."

The two sides expressed deep concern over the Taliban's decision to ban girls and women from studying in Afghanistan, calling the measures inconsistent with the Islamic teachings.

Also, the two sides paid attention to the talks between Tehran and Riyadh with the aim of restoring the relations between the two countries to a normalcy.

