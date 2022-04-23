Afghanistan rulers must protect lives of Muslim worshipers

Speaking at Imam Khomeini's Mausoleum on 21st night of the holy month of Ramadan (Qadr night), Ebrahim Raeisi spoke about the recent terrorist attacks in Afghanistan.

Iran is ready to cooperate and use all its means to counter the threat of Takfiri terrorism and prevent the recurrence of these tragedies, Raeisi said, referring to the attack on worshipers of a Sunni mosque in Kunduz Province and a Shia mosque in Mazar-i-Sharif.

'We are ready to provide medical assistance to the victims of these terrorist attacks," the Iranian president also said.

He also called on the rulers of Afghanistan to provide security for the Muslim people in Afghanistan and stop the recurrence of cowardly attacks in the country.

The Iranian president also spoke about the Zionist regime's crimes in Al-Aqsa Mosque against Muslim worshipers.

Referring to International Quds Day, which will be marked on the last Friday of the fasting month of Ramadan, he said, "The unity and solidarity of the Islamic Ummah are one of the symbols of Quds Day."

He also expressed hope that this solidarity will soon lead to the liberation of Holy Al-Quds.

