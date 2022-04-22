  1. World
Apr 22, 2022, 6:00 PM

Senior Hamas member:

Resistance movement prepared to respond to Zionists' crimes

TEHRAN, Apr. 21 (MNA) –Regarding the continuation of Zionist regime aggression against Al-Aqsa Mosque, a senior member of Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, said that it is fully prepared to respond to the crimes of the Zionist enemy.

Ismail Rezvan a senior member of Hamas made the remarks on Friday when he said that Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement is fully prepared to confront any aggression of Zionist enemy against Palestinian people and worshippers in Al-Aqsa Mosque, Palestine Today reported.

Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, is closely monitoring the situation in Al-Aqsa Mosque in the occupied lands and territories and is fully prepared to respond to the enemy's crimes against the Palestinian people, Rezvan emphasized.

He called on the international community to take effective steps and stop aggression and crimes committed by the occupying regime of Israel against Palestinian people in Al-Aqsa Mosque.

This is while that Hamas stressed in a statement on Thursday that repeated attacks by Zionist settlers on Al-Aqsa Mosque with the support of Israeli military forces would never lead to a division of the mosque or a change its Islamic identity.

Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem
