Quds Day important to take serious move in backing Palestine

Speaking during the online meeting attended by different Resistance figures from across the region ahead of the International Quds Day on Tuesday titled “Unified Platform” event leader of Yemen’s Ansarullah Resistance Movement Abdul-Malik Badruldeen al-Houthi said that the International Day of Quds is an important occasion to remind the responsibility of Islamic Ummah towards Palestine and the uprising of the Islamic Ummah to take a serious move in line with supporting the oppressed Palestinian people, according to Almasirah TV website.

International Day of Quds is an important occasion for establishing unity and amity with Palestinian people and a unified position should be adopted on this auspicious occasion, he emphasized.

The issue of Palestine is one of the most transparent issues that is not ambiguous and this is acknowledged by entire Muslim Ummah, Ansarullah leader added.

The Muslim Ummah has a consensus on retaking of the holy places and cleansing of Palestinian lands from Zionists is a responsibility on the shoulders of all Muslims throughout the world, he said, adding that this right is an important factor in adopting a united position in support of the Palestinian people.

Zionist regime is on the verge of annihilation and victory is certain in a way that collapse of the Zionist regime has been disclosed and its leaders have acknowledged it, he added.

