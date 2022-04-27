Hamas delegation arrives in Iran to attend Quds Day ceremony

Permanent Secretariat of the International Conference on Supporting Palestine Intifada announced that Hamas leader Osama Hamdan, member of Hamas' Political Bureau Khalil Alhayya and Hamas representative Khaled al-Qaddumi are among the delegation.

The delegation is scheduled to meet with Iranian officials.

Khalil Alhayya will deliver a speech at the ceremony of the Quds Day.

International Quds Day, is an annual event held on the last Friday of Ramadan that was initiated by the Islamic Republic of Iran in 1979 to express support for the Palestinians and oppose Zionism and the Israeli regime. Rallies would be held across the world to support Palestinians on the occasion of Quds Day.

