Huge fire reported in northern occupied Palestinian lands

The fire is reported to be burning a structure in the northern city of Acre on Friday afternoon.

Hebrew-language media reported that a fire broke out in a structure under construction and rescue teams were dispatched to the scene to put out the fire.

Images released by media show plumes of smoke from the fire are rising over the area.

Zionist regime's media and officials have not yet commented on the cause behind the fire.

The fire comes amid the martyrdom-seeking operation in the occupied lands over the past few weeks inside the occupied territories.

