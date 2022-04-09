Hamas criticizes Turkey, Bahrain for condemning resistance op

Hamas condemns the statements of the Turkish Embassy and the Bahraini Foreign Ministry which condemned the recent resistance operation in Tel Aviv, Ghassem said, adding that the resistance of the Palestinian people is for defending themselves and their sanctities, which is a right guaranteed in all international law and humanitarian standards.

"The aggressive policy of the Zionist regime against the Palestinian people and their sanctities is one of the forms of terrorism and racism in the world," he added.

Palestinian sources reported on Thursday night that a martyrdom operation had been successfully carried out on one of Tel Aviv's largest streets. According to media reports, nine Zionists were wounded and two others were killed in the operation.

The attacker was a 29-year-old Palestinian man from the Jenin camp who was shot dead by Zionist forces on Saturday morning after several hours of hunting, according to Ghassem.

This is the fourth martyrdom-seeking operation in occupied Palestine in the past week. Hebrew sources reported that after the operation the Israeli forces were on alert and had closed some streets.

MP/FNA14010119000653