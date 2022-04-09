  1. World
Apr 9, 2022, 2:40 PM

Armed clash erupted between Zionists, Palestinians in WB

TEHRAN, Apr. 09 (MNA) – Palestinian media reported on Saturday that Israeli forces have abruptly entered "Jenin" camp in the north of West Bank and clashed with Palestinians severely.

According to media reports, Israeli patrols surrounded the house of the executor of recent martyrdom-seeking operation in Tel Aviv and clashed with the Jenin Battalion of Al-Quds Brigades, which is a military wing of the Islamic Jihad Resistance Movement.

The Jenin Battalion Resistance Movement said in a statement that its forces targeted Israeli vehicles and troops.

According to reports, a large number of Israeli snipers have been deployed in the area. So far, four young Palestinians have been injured and taken to Ibn-e Sina and Jenin hospitals.

A Palestinian youth was martyred during the clashes, Palestine’s Shahab news agency quoted the Palestinian Ministry of Health as saying.

According to a statement released by the Palestinian Ministry of Health, the young Palestinian was martyred after being shot in the head and one in the chest.

MA/FNA14010120000310

News Code 185485
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/185485/

