Armed clash erupted between Zionists, Palestinians in WB

According to media reports, Israeli patrols surrounded the house of the executor of recent martyrdom-seeking operation in Tel Aviv and clashed with the Jenin Battalion of Al-Quds Brigades, which is a military wing of the Islamic Jihad Resistance Movement.

The Jenin Battalion Resistance Movement said in a statement that its forces targeted Israeli vehicles and troops.

According to reports, a large number of Israeli snipers have been deployed in the area. So far, four young Palestinians have been injured and taken to Ibn-e Sina and Jenin hospitals.

A Palestinian youth was martyred during the clashes, Palestine’s Shahab news agency quoted the Palestinian Ministry of Health as saying.

According to a statement released by the Palestinian Ministry of Health, the young Palestinian was martyred after being shot in the head and one in the chest.

