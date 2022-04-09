Fire breaks out in shopping mall in Russia’s Usinsk

The fire broke out in the Severynoye Siyaniye shopping mall, located on the first floor of a multi-story residential building in the Russian city of Usinsk, Komi Region, the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations told TASS Saturday, adding that the residents are being evacuated.

The fire was reported at 03:34 Moscow time.

"Upon arrival at the scene, the first firefighting crews determined that the Sevenoye Siyaniye shopping mall is burning with a fire area of, preliminarily, 200 square meters, located on the first floor of a multi-story residential building. The firefighters immediately commenced evacuation of residents from the upper floors," the Ministry press office said.

According to the Ministry, nobody was injured. The firefighting operation involves over 40 people and 16 vehicles.

