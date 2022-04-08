Palestinian heroes threw criminal ‘Israel’ into confusion

In a statement, Hezbollah Media Relations Office said the “Palestinian Resistance fighters prove once again their ability to confront the Israeli occupation, retaliate for its bold crimes and deal unexpected and humiliating blows to this tyrant entity in its depth.”

“The heroic operation carried by martyr Raad Fathi Hazem revealed the extent of Zionist entity’s weakness, vulnerability and the confusion of its military and security bodies as well as its miserable failure in confronting one Palestinian mujahid (fighter).”

Hezbollah, meanwhile, saluted the courageous Palestinian people and Resistance “who humiliated the criminal regime of Israel and threw it into confusion.”

The statement called on free people across the world to stand by Palestinian people and offer them all possible forms of support.

“The succession of successful game-changing operations is a confirmation that the Palestinian people’s decision is to continue the struggle and that its determination is superior to that of the occupation.”

“The Palestinian people is determined to continue the path of Resistance until the liberation of entire Palestine from the sea to the river.”

MNA/Al-Manar