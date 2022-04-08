Palestinian groups hail ‘heroic operation’ in Tel Aviv

The Popular Resistance Committees (PRC), a coalition of a number of armed Palestinian groups, hailed the “heroic operation,” saying it “confused the Zionist enemy and proved its fragility and weakness.”

The incident reportedly took place in the city’s Dizengoff Street on Thursday.

The attacker "opened fire at short range and then fled on foot. Several people are wounded," police spokesman Eli Levy said on the Israeli regime’s Channel 13 television.

"So far, 10 wounded have arrived at the trauma room of Ichilov Hospital. But unfortunately, despite the doctors' efforts, two of the wounded died," the hospital said in a statement, AFP reported, according to Press TV.

It said four of those wounded were in "critical condition" and undergoing surgery.

No person or group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

Palestinians have, however, ramped up their retaliatory attacks against Israeli forces in recent weeks, carrying out a series of operations that have killed at least 11 Israelis since March 22. Eight Palestinians have also been killed during the same period.

The operation “showed the ability of our Palestinian people and their resistant youth to take the battle to the depths of the enemy's entity,” the PRC said in a statement.

“It proved that the spirit of challenge and resistance in our people exceeds the power of the Zionist enemy.”

Abdul-Latif al-Qanou, a spokesman for the Gaza Strip-based Palestinian resistance movement of Hamas, also said the operation managed to strike the Zionist security system and showed the ability of “our people to hurt the Zionist regime,” the Palestinian Shehab news agency reported.

Islamic Jihad, another Gaza-headquartered resistance group, also reacted to the operation, calling it a “natural response” to the Israeli regime’s aggression.

Such operations, it added, was making the regime “pay part of the price of its own crimes and its settlers’ terrorist acts against our people” in the occupied territories

