At least 2 killed in martyrdom-seeking operation in Tel Aviv

Israel’s Magen David Adom emergency service said it received reports of a shooting at “several scenes” around downtown Tel Aviv. It said it had evacuated six people to a nearby hospital, three of whom were in serious or critical condition.

Following the shooting, Eli Levy, a police spokesperson, urged people to avoid the area.

“Don’t leave your homes. Don’t stick your heads out of the window. Stay off your balconies,” he said.

The Zionist regime's prime minister, Naftali Bennett, was monitoring the situation from the Israeli military headquarters, which is also in downtown Tel Aviv, his office said.

News sources also reported the martyrdom of one of the perpetrators of the operation. The shooting is said to have taken place in five different locations in Tel Aviv and is still ongoing.

Al-Mayadin reported that a large number of Israeli army and police personnel have been deployed to strengthen security at Ben Gurion Airport.

Different Palestinian Resistance groups and organizations congratulated the martyrdom-seeking operation in Tel Aviv, which confuses and reveals the weakness and fragility of the Zionist regime.

According to the reports, Palestinians in Jenin in the West Bank took to the streets to demonstrate their happiness over operation in Tel Aviv.

MNA/