Zionist forces beat, arrest Palestinians in occupied Quds

The Palestinian Ma'an news agency said the Zionist forces used tear gas and sound bombs to disperse the Palestinians who had gathered for Ifta, near Bab al-Amoud, also known as Damascus Gate, one of the main gates of the Old City of al-Quds, on Monday night.

Citing witnesses, the news agency said at least six Palestinian youths were arrested during the clashes, three of whom were taken into custody by undercover special Israeli forces and severely beaten.

The Zionist regime has since the start of Ramadan turned the Bab al-Amoud into a military barracks by deploying a large number of its forces in the area, according to Palestinian media.

The latest violence came after Israeli police detained 10 Palestinians and injured some 20 others in the same area on Sunday.

Palestine's official Wafa news agency said the confrontations started after Israeli police had intensified their presence at Bab al-Amoud and placed barriers on both sides of it since the first day of the holy month of Ramadan.

“Police beat up and detained some 10 Palestinians as they attacked the youths to force them to leave the area, including an elderly man who sustained a head injury after being beaten up by the police,” the agency said.

The Palestine Red Crescent Society said at least 24 Palestinians were injured, four of the injuries were rushed to hospitals and the others were treated at the scene.

