Zionist regime assessing to launch large-scale op. in Jenin

His sayings come as the Zionist regime's forces early Sunday have raided the eastern Jenin camp and detained several people.

Israeli regime's forces also launched raids on other parts of Palestine, investigating Palestinian houses and detaining the citizens.

Zionists on Saturday also announced that any entry and exit of Palestinians living in the 1948 occupied territories into the Jenin, whether on foot or by car, is prohibited.

Clashes between Palestinians and the Zionist forces have risen recently as several martyrdom-seeking operations were launched by the Palestinians and several Israeli forces were killed and injured.

'Defensive Shield' operation was an operation launched by the Zionist regime in 2002 during the Second Intifada, following an operation launched by a Hamas member in the city of Nahariyya in occupied lands, which left more than 30 Zionists killed and 140 wounded.

More than 497 Palestinians were killed and 1,447 were injured in "Defensive Shield" which lasted for 40 days.

