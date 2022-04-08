Diplomacy, dialogue best way to resolve Ukraine crisis

Amir-Abdollahian made the remarks in a phone conversation with his Serbian counterpart, Nikola Selakovic on Thursday.

During the phone call, the two top diplomats discussed bilateral relations as well as the most important international developments, including the ongoing Russian military operation in neighboring Ukraine.

Referring to the latest moves by the US-led North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) with regard to the war in Ukraine, Iran’s foreign minister said “diplomatic path, dialogue and prevention of further spread of war constitute the most real way” to settle the Ukrainian crisis, Press TV reported.

Iran’s top diplomat also reiterated the Islamic Republic’s opposition to war and imposition of unilateral sanctions on countries.