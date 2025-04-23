Entire enriched uranium in Iran under IAEA monitoring: FM

"The attempts by the Israeli regime and certain Special Interest groups to derail diplomacy—using variety of tactics—is abundantly clear for all to see," said Araghchi in a post on his X account on a visit to China on Wednesday.

"Our security services are on high alert given past instances of attempted sabotage and assassination operations designed to provoke a legitimate response," highlighted the top Iranian diplomat.

"Those seeking to manipulate public opinion can also be expected to come up with fantastical claims and props like scary-looking satellite images," he added.

"Reality check: Every single milligram of enriched uranium in Iran is under full and constant IAEA supervision and monitoring," he concluded his post.

Iran has always lambasted Western countries for their double standards when it comes to human rights and WMDs. Tehran says its nuclear program, as it has been confirmed by the UN nuclear watchdog, is totally peaceful.

There have been two rounds of nuclear and sanctions-lifting talks between Iran and the United States over the past two Saturdays, initially in Oman and the next one in the Italian capital. After the talks, both sides expressed happiness with the progress in the talks as very positive and constructive.

MNA

