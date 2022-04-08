FM tells Kuwaiti counterpart Iran welcomes truce in Yemen

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian congratulated the government and people of Kuwait on the arrival of the holy month of Ramadan in a phone call with Kuwait's Foreign Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah on Friday.

The two sides also discussed and exchanged views on issues of mutual interest, including bilateral relations, and regional and international developments.

Announcing the readiness of the Islamic Republic of Iran to expand bilateral relations with Kuwait and conduct regional talks, the Iranian Foreign Minister emphasized, "The Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran withinn the framework of the policy of comprehensive development of relations with neighbors, in addition to dialogue, emphasizes practical regional cooperation.

"We consider regional cooperation in the interest of the region's security, progress and development," the top Iranian diplomat added.

Referring to the truce backed recently announced by the UN in Yemen, Amir-Abdollahian said that the Islamic Republic of Iran welcomed the establishment of a ceasefire in Yemen and further stressed the need to completely lift the blockade to send humanitarian aid to Yemen.

Elsewhere in the telephone conversation, the Iranian Foreign Minister explained the latest status of the Vienna talks on the removal of sanctions to the Kuwaiti counterpart.

Kuwait's Foreign Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah, for his part, congratulated his Iranian counterpart, the government and people of Iran on the arrival of the holy month of Ramadan and stressed his country's resolve to develop relations with Iran.

The Kuwaiti Foreign Minister expressed hope that the continuation of truce would pave the way for Yemeni talks and the resolution of the Yemeni crisis.

In response to the need to define the water border and exploit shared areas, the Kuwaiti Foreign Minister announced his country's readiness to resume judicial talks between the two countries.

Sheikh Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah invited the Iranian Foreign Minister to visit Kuwait and with regard to the development of bilateral relations and regional developments he stressed Kuwait's support for regional negotiations and dialogue.

