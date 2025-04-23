3 explosions heard inparking lot of a shopping mall in Moscow

The car explosion caused a fire, sending black smoke billowing over the Russian capital - just 15 minutes from the Kremlin, the Telegraph reported

Authorities are investigating the explosion, but initial reports say the possibility of sabotage or terrorism has not been ruled out.

Emergency crews told Russian media that the explosion occurred shortly before the fire broke out, and the cause of the explosion remains unknown.

Moscow has been the target of attacks by Ukrainians since Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of the European country in 2022.

In late 2022, a bomb planted on the outskirts of Moscow killed Russian ultranationalist Darya Dugina, the daughter of Putin's friend and ally.

